Juventus linked with experienced Real Madrid midfielder

When we talk about the best midfield combinations of the last decade, it’s imperative to mention Real Madrid’s golden trio. Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

Together, they led the club towards great success, including three straight Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

However, nothing lasts forever, and with all three men on the wrong side of 30, Los Blancos now need to refresh their lineup.

Despite leading La Liga charts, the capital side put up a miserable display in last Sunday’s Clasico against arch rivals Barcelona. The Catalans won with four unanswered goals.

Unsurprisingly, a host of Carlo Ancelotti’s player took a roasting from fans and observers alike, including Casemiro.

According to TuttoJuve, Madrid are now close to finding a replacement for the Brazilian, which would pave the way for an exit by the end of the season.

The source explains who the former Santos man has been poor on the ball and looks like a shadow of the player who once thrived under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane.

The report claims that this could offer Juventus an opportunity to snatch the services of the experienced midfielder whose contract expires in 2025.

Juve FC say

Although Casemiro surely has some decent years left in the tank, he’s the type of player who tend to struggle with age.

The combative enforcer mainly relies on his strength and high energy levels rather than technique, and these characteristics will only decrease as the years progress.

The Bianconeri would do well to find a younger alternative.