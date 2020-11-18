Giroud
Juventus linked with French attacker but West Ham could beat them to his signature

November 18, 2020 - 2:00 pm

Olivier Giroud is probably one of the more underrated strikers in football as only his national team seems to think that he is good enough to play regularly.

The former Arsenal man moved to Chelsea in January of 2018 with hopes of playing more than he was doing while he was at the Emirates.

The situation hasn’t exactly changed, but that doesn’t alter the fact that he is a reliable striker who can score goals for any team.

This is one reason why he has constantly been linked with a move away from Chelsea.

Football Italia citing the Sun is claiming that the striker is interesting the Serie A quartet of Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma and Lazio.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for him for some time now, it seems that they want him for his experience because they have been signing younger players recently.

The report claims, however, that West Ham is posing a serious threat to a move to the Serie A for the striker.

It claims that the striker has been delaying a move away from Chelsea for so long because his family is settled in London.

With that in mind, it plays to the advantage of West Ham United who is a London side.

