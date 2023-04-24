Juventus linked with frustrated Bayern Munich fullback

This summer, Juventus will bolster their fullback department with younger alternatives to the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro.

News reports have already been linking the Old Lady with various candidates, but a new option has now emerged on the scene.

According to German magazine Abendzeitung via Calciomercato, Juventus are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich benchwarmer Noussair Mazraoui.

The Morocco international developed through the ranks of Ajax from a tender age and was an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s winning dynasty in Amsterdam.

Last season, he left the nest in search of glory at a more prestigious club, but his free transfer to Bavaria hasn’t paid dividends yet.

The 25-year-old started his campaign on a decent note, but has fallen down the pecking order following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, with the likes of Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanisic ahead of him.

The source explains that the right-back is currently frustrated with his lack of playing time, and Juventus could be one his possible suitors in the summer.

“I am disappointed with my current situation. I started well before the World Cup, now I’m fit, but I don’t have minutes to play.

“I’m not even the second or third choice. It’s too early to talk about my future, but that’s not good enough for me.”