Juventus linked with Harry Kane?

Juventus are reportedly monitoring Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur with interest.

The England international is close to returning to action after a few months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury as Spurs make a late push for the top 4 of the Premier League.

Tuttosport report that Juve are ‘attentive’ to Kane’s situation at Tottenham and are interested in the striker availability in the summer.

The Turin based daily suggests that such a move would allow the Bianconeri to revolutionize the team and that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo two summers ago allows Juve to aim higher in the transfer market as the club have ‘no limits to their imagination and ambitions.’

Kane is of the right physical fit and matches the style of play Juve want while Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici reportedly has the 26-year-old on his list of possible targets.

Alongside Kane, Juve may also look at Inter’s Mauri Icardi, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Leipzig’s Timo Werner.