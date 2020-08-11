Juventus linked with Isco?

Following Andrea Pirlo’s appointment as coach, Juventus have once again been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Corriere dello Sport report that the Spanish international is Pirlo’s number one goal this summer to increase the quality of the Bianconeri midfield.

Despite the reported interest, Isco’s cost is expected to be around €60-70m while his salary is €7m a year, a figure that may be deemed too high for Juve management.

Having ruled out the possible inclusion of Paulo Dybala in any deal, Juve may try and organise a deal that could include Aaron Ramsey as a counterpart in the exchange.