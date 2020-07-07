Juventus linked with Lacazette move

Juventus have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, who looks likely to leave London this summer.

The 29-year-old French international has enjoyed a mixed spell with the Gunners and recent reports from the BBC and reliable Arsenal reporter David Ornstein suggest that he could be sold this summer.

French newspaper L’Equipe report that Juventus are among the teams that have made contact with Lacazette, along with Atletico Madrid and Inter.

The Bianconeri could be in the market for a new striker, given Gonzalo Higuain’s future at the club remains uncertain.

Lacazette enjoyed a successful spell at Lyon, regularly scoring over 20 goals a season before struggling at Arsenal for the last three seasons.