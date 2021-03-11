Juventus linked with major Premier League star

Two years ago, Sergio Aguero was considered among the deadliest strikers in world football.

The Argentine star has been suffering from injury setbacks which have prevented him from regularly featuring for Manchester City during the current campaign.

Luckily for the Cityzens, the club has been doing well so far this season despite the absence of the 33-year-old forward.

Pep Guardiola’s men are comfortably leading the standings in the Premier League, and are on the cusp of reaching the Champions League quarter finals, having beaten Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg.

Therefore, the English club is no longer as dependent on Kun’s services as it once was, and the two sides could be set for farewell by the end of the season.

The striker’s contract will expire at the end of the current campaign, and he is yet to sign an extension.

Thus, Calciomercato (via ilBianconero) believes that Juventus could be ready to pounce on the situation, and seal the signature of yet another glamorous free agent.

The source adds that Guardiola is still trying to persuade the former Atletico Madrid star to remain with the club, but the latter is still contemplating on the situation.

For their part, the Bianconeri are renowned for their old policy of attracting the biggest free agents on the planet, as the likes of Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Aaron Ramsey have all signed for the Old Lady on Bosman deals.

Juventus had also managed to sign another Argentine striker from Man City in 2013, when Carlos Tevez landed in Turin after completing a transfer that worth 15 million euros.