Juventus linked with Man City star for post-Dybala era

This summer, Juventus will end their seven-year collaboration with Paulo Dybala, with the latter leaving the club as a free agent.

The management were no longer willing to rely on the services of the 28-year-old who has been dealing with recurring injury problems in the last couple of years.

Therefore, sporting director Federico Cherubini is now entrusted with the tough task of replacing the Argentine striker.

According to JuventusNews24, The Bianconeri have reignited their interest in their longtime transfer target, Gabriel Jesus.

The 24-year-old has been plying his trade at Manchester City since 2017, but his time in England has been filled with ups and downs.

The Brazilian striker remains a part of Pep Guardiola’s plans, but the Spanish manager doesn’t always rely on him as a starter.

Therefore, the former Palemeiras star could be tempted to embark on a new journey at a club that is willing to grant him more playing time.

Jesus is a versatile attacker who can either play as a center forward or as an outside striker. This season, he has contributed in two goals and eight assists in his 20 Premier League appearances thus far.

However, the Brazil international isn’t the only candidate on the Old Lady’s shortlist. The report also mentions the usual suspects, the likes of Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo and Sassuolo duo Giacomo Raspadori and Domenico Berardi.