Juventus linked with Milan star, but they face competition from English teams

Juventus has been linked with a move for AC Milan star, Hakan Calhanoglu as he continues to struggle to agree on a new deal with the league leaders.

The Turkish midfielder is one of the top performers in the Italian top flight and he has been in fine form for Milan since he joined them.

His current deal with the Rossoneri expires at the end of this campaign and Calciomercato claims that Juventus are licking their lips at the prospect of signing such a top talent for free.

The midfielder currently earns a net pay of 2.5 million euros per season and he will be looking to get a significant raise on that when he signs a new deal, but not much progress has been made on that front with Milan.

The report claims that Juve is monitoring the ongoing situation as it evolves, but the Bianconeri aren’t the only team that wants to sign him.

It claims that the midfielder is being targeted by Inter Milan, Leicester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

It even adds that rumours have claimed that United is holding talks with the midfielder and his agent, but his camp has denied such rumours.

Juve will feel confident about landing him if Milan losses him as the Bianconeri has mastered the act of poaching top free agents.