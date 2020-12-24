Juventus linked with move for 19 year-old MLS star

Juventus are believed to be considering a move to sign Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy.

The 19 year-old made his senior debut for the USA national side two weeks ago, as his side claimed a dominant 6-0 win over El Salvador, and is tipped for a bright future in the game.

Araujo plays at right-back, and has enjoyed a regular first-team role throughout the current campaign, having impressed in a squad role in the previous season.

The full-back isn’t the only right-back from the MLS that we have been linked with in recent months as we show an interest in further North-America talents however, as reported by TuttoSport.

MLSSoccer has previously linked our club with a move for FC Dallas’ defender Bryan Reynolds, who is also 19 years-old, although he appears to be behind Araujo in the pecking order for the national side.

Weston McKennie is Juve’s latest American export to impress in Serie A, and we are believed to be showing an interest in honing in on the talents that the impressive US national developments.

Juan Cuadrado will turn 33 towards the end of the current campaign, and is currently enjoying a key role at right-back in our current system, and while he is showing no signs of slowing down as of yet, it would be clever to bring in a long-term replacement for him before that time was to come.

The Colombian’s red card on Tuesday was devastating blow to our system, and bringing in a player who could step-in in his absence could be crucial to our squad.

Should a right-back be high on our wishlist next month?

Patrick