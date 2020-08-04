Juventus linked with move for Rodrigo De Paul

Juventus have been linked with a move for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer as he fits the profile Maurizio Sarri is looking for.

The Bianconeri are looking for upgrades in the centre of the pitch having exchanged Miralem Pjanic for Barcelona’s Arthur Melo earlier this summer.

Corriere Torino report that one of the names identified is Udinese’s De Paul who has improved during his time at Le Zebrette, shifting from a wider position to play closer to the centre of the pitch.

According to the report, the Argentine would be available for around €35-40 million and is one of the names Juve are looking at.

De Paul is viewed as a perfect option for the club, given he would fit in with Maurizio Sarri’s game plan and can play as a mezzala.