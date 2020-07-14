All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus linked with move for Sergino Dest

July 14, 2020

Juventus are being linked with a move for Ajax full-back Sergino Dest as they look for alternatives to Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo.

The Bianconeri are looking to reinforce on the flanks as they look to upgrade in the left and right-back areas after a notable decline in quality in those positions.

Both Corriere Torino and Corriere dello Sport report that Juve are following 19-year-old Dest who came through the Ajax academy.

Alongside, the club are also looking at a replacement left-back with David Alaba, Emerson Palmieri and Robin Gosens being considered.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: Sarri, of all people…..

July 12, 2020

Juventus linked with Toni Kroos

July 13, 2020

Juventus the most-sanctioned for handballs

July 13, 2020