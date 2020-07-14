Juventus linked with move for Sergino Dest

Juventus are being linked with a move for Ajax full-back Sergino Dest as they look for alternatives to Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo.

The Bianconeri are looking to reinforce on the flanks as they look to upgrade in the left and right-back areas after a notable decline in quality in those positions.

Both Corriere Torino and Corriere dello Sport report that Juve are following 19-year-old Dest who came through the Ajax academy.

Alongside, the club are also looking at a replacement left-back with David Alaba, Emerson Palmieri and Robin Gosens being considered.