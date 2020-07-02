Juventus linked with Pinamonti move

If Gonzalo Higuain leaves, Juventus could look to Arkadiusz Milik, Raul Jimenez, Gianluca Scamacca or Andrea Pinamonti.

With Pipita’s future at the club looking ever more uncertain, Tuttosport report that the Bianconeri are looking at a number of strikers to fill the role.

The Argentine has just a year left on his Juve contract, and he could look to return to his homeland where River Plate remain interested in the 32-year-old.

As alternatives, Juve are following Arkadiusz Milik and Raul Jimenez, the two hottest names, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a suggestion.

According to Tuttosport, Milik wants to make the switch to Turin, but Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis will be hard to convince and will expect at least €40-50m.

Younger options include Genoa’s Pinamonti, who Corriere dello Sport also suggest as a target for Juve, as well as on-loan Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.