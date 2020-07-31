Juventus linked with Raul Jimenez

Juventus have been linked with an €80m deal for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, despite reports that he was nearing a move to Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a successful season with the Wanderers, hitting 26 goals across the Premier League and Europa League.

Reports from Portuguese broadcast channel RTP had suggested that United were close to securing a deal for the Mexican international.

Meanwhile a report from Spanish paper AS, suggested that the Bianconeri were close to agreeing a €80m deal for Jimenez this summer.

A later report from Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio pointed out that Juve will not be paying large amounts for players this summer, focussing on exchange deals only with their main focus being Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik.