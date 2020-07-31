All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus linked with Raul Jimenez

July 31, 2020

Juventus have been linked with an €80m deal for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, despite reports that he was nearing a move to Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a successful season with the Wanderers, hitting 26 goals across the Premier League and Europa League.

Reports from Portuguese broadcast channel RTP had suggested that United were close to securing a deal for the Mexican international.

Meanwhile a report from Spanish paper AS, suggested that the Bianconeri were close to agreeing a €80m deal for Jimenez this summer.

A later report from Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio pointed out that Juve will not be paying large amounts for players this summer, focussing on exchange deals only with their main focus being Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Agnelli: ‘I keep the Shamrock Rovers match report’

July 30, 2020

Dybala: ‘We’re already thinking about no.10’

July 30, 2020
Pirlo

OFFICIAL: Andrea Pirlo is U23 coach

July 30, 2020