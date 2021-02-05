Juventus linked with Sancho as Dortmund reduces his asking price

Borussia Dortmund has handed Juventus a boost in their bid to land Jadon Sancho this summer after reducing their asking price for the attacker.

The Englishman has been one of Europe’s most sought-after players since he moved to Germany from Manchester City as he continues to prove his worth in the Bundesliga.

He was the subject of intense interest from Manchester United in the summer, Juve was also looking to sign him then.

However, the Red Devils failed to meet Dortmund’s asking price of 123m euros.

The English giants placed bids of up to 100m euros for his signature, but the Germans insisted that their asking price must be met.

It seems the attacker was affected by the transfer saga, as he had a poor start to this campaign, and has only started picking up momentum in recent weeks.

Calciomercato is now reporting that Dortmund has reduced their asking price and they will now sell him for 100m euros.

This has alerted Juve to his availability again. Andrea Pirlo’s side has some of the best attackers with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

However, they have been targeting younger players recently, and younger attackers don’t come better than Sancho.