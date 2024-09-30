A report in the Italian press claims Juventus could revive their interest in Joshua Zirkzee in January amidst his Manchester United struggles.

The 23-year-old is a Bayern Munich youth product who managed to make his big breakthrough during his time at Bologna under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

The current Juventus manager transformed him into an atypical striker capable of dropping back and helping in the buildup while also inflicting damage in the box.

Following the Rossoblu’s sensational campaign, Man United decided to splash 50 million euros to secure the player’s services.

But like the majority of the club’s roster, Zirkzee has been unable to produce the goods under the tutelage of his compatriot Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has only managed to score a single goal in eight appearances across all competitions.

So according to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are monitoring the situation, as they consider reviving their attempts to sign the young striker in January.

As the source notes, Motta knows how to conjure the best version out of the struggling striker, having already done so during their prosperous collaboration at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic has been blowing hot and cold, with many pundits suggesting that the Serbian doesn’t truly fit the playing system of the new Juventus boss.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils would be willing to give up on the services of their big summer investment this rapidly.