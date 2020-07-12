All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus linked with Thiago Alcantara

July 12, 2020

Juventus are considering a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara who looks set to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer.

The club are planning an overhaul of midfield, following the signing of Barcelona midfielder Athur and the departure of Miralem Pjanic.

The Bianconeri have been linked with moves for the likes of Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jorghino in recenty weeks.

TuttoJuve report that Thiago is a player that Juve are now thinking about this summer, following reports that he is set to leave Germany this summer.

Liverpool were reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the 29-year-old, however ESPN report they are yet to make an offer.

Manchester City are also in the running for the player who worked with City coach Pep Guardiola during his time in Munich.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Sarri: ‘An important result’

July 12, 2020

Paratici: ‘We’re talking to Dybala agent’

July 12, 2020

Juventus 2-2 Atalanta Player Ratings

July 11, 2020