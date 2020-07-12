Juventus linked with Thiago Alcantara

Juventus are considering a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara who looks set to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer.

The club are planning an overhaul of midfield, following the signing of Barcelona midfielder Athur and the departure of Miralem Pjanic.

The Bianconeri have been linked with moves for the likes of Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jorghino in recenty weeks.

TuttoJuve report that Thiago is a player that Juve are now thinking about this summer, following reports that he is set to leave Germany this summer.

Liverpool were reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the 29-year-old, however ESPN report they are yet to make an offer.

Manchester City are also in the running for the player who worked with City coach Pep Guardiola during his time in Munich.