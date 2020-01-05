Juventus linked with Thiago Alcántara

Juventus have contacted Bayern Munich to propose an exchange involving Emre Can and Thiago Alcántara.

The Bianconeri are reportedly considering whether or not to sell Can outright or use him as a makeweight in a potential deal for another midfielder.

Corriere Dello Sport and others suggest that the proposed exchange involving Leandro Paredes is off the table as Juve have failed to agree valuations with PSG.

Goal Italia now report that Juve have contacted Bayern Munich and offered Can in an exchange for Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcántara.

For his part, it’s suggested that Can is keen on a return to the Bundesliga having failed to start for Juve this season while also being excluded from the clubs Champions League squad list.