All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus linked with Tolisso again

February 12, 2020

Juventus have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso who could leave the club in the summer.

The French international has played a peripheral role for the Bavarians and according to Bild, the club will be looking to sell him in June, despite having another year to run on his contract.

Soccerlink report that Juventus are among the clubs interested in signing the 25-year-old, along with Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Napoli and Manchester United.

The Bianconeri were close to signing Tolisso before his move to the Bundesliga having reportedly agreed terms with the player, however failure to agree a fee with Lyon led to the deal collapsing at the last minute.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: Missing Beppe Marotta

February 11, 2020

Juventus extend Allianz deal for €103m

February 12, 2020

Giorgio Chiellni to renew with Juventus

February 12, 2020