Juventus linked with Tolisso again

Juventus have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso who could leave the club in the summer.

The French international has played a peripheral role for the Bavarians and according to Bild, the club will be looking to sell him in June, despite having another year to run on his contract.

Soccerlink report that Juventus are among the clubs interested in signing the 25-year-old, along with Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Napoli and Manchester United.

The Bianconeri were close to signing Tolisso before his move to the Bundesliga having reportedly agreed terms with the player, however failure to agree a fee with Lyon led to the deal collapsing at the last minute.