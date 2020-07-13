All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus linked with Toni Kroos

July 13, 2020

According to less-than-reliable Spanish outlet Don Balon, Juventus have presented an offer to Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been a vital part of Zinedine Zidane’s side for recent seasons, having joined Real in 2014.

Don Balon, a poor source, suggest that the Bianconeri have made an offer to the German midfielder who, for his part, is giving consideration to the proposal.

Juventus are working to revitalise their ageing midfield but also upgrade the quality in the centre of the pit

