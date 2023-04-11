In recent months, we’re witnessing an increasing number of news reports linking Wojciech Szczesny with an exit from Juventus.

The Polish custodian is one of the highest earners at the club, while his current deal runs out in 2024. Therefore, the Bianconeri could decide to cash in on him and replace him with a younger goalkeeper.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus have added Matevz Vidovsek to their goalkeeper shortlist.

The 23-year-old currently plays in his home country of Slovenia at NK Olimpija Ljubljana. He has registered 17 clean sheets in his 24 league appearances this season, while conceding 14 goals.

The source adds that Udinese are also tracking the Slovenian’s progress and could swoop for this services as well.

Vidovsek is no strangers to Italian football, having spent three years in the peninsula. In 2016, he joined Atalanta’s youth ranks, and also had loan spells at Pescara and Reggina, before leaving in 2019 to join Ayia Napa in Cyprus.

Juve FC say

Even though Vidovsek makes for an interesting option, Juventus will most likely resort to an Italian profile who has Serie A belt under his belt.

At the moment, Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario is arguably the best candidate for the role, while young Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi (currently on loan at Cremonese) is another viable contender.