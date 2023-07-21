Juventus is actively seeking alternatives to replace Dusan Vlahovic, despite Romelu Lukaku being their top priority. During this transfer window, Vlahovic has been linked with potential moves to PSG and Bayern Munich.

While Juventus is keen to retain their best players as part of their rebuilding efforts, they acknowledge that every player has a price, and they would be willing to sell Vlahovic if an exceptional offer materialises.

The Bianconeri have already secured an agreement to sign Romelu Lukaku if they do decide to sell Vlahovic. However, according to a report on Calciomercato, Lukaku is not the only striker on their radar. He is part of a list that includes other options such as Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham, RB Salzburg’s Noah Okafor, Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, and Jonathan David of Lille.

The presence of Timothy Weah, who recently made a move to Turin, could serve as inspiration for Jonathan David to consider joining Juventus. Weah’s presence at the club might assist in convincing his former teammate to make the switch as well.

As the transfer window progresses, Juventus will carefully evaluate their options and weigh the potential impact of each player on their squad. The final decision will depend on various factors, including potential offers, player preferences, and the club’s long-term goals for their squad reconstruction.

Juve FC Says

We cannot focus on just Lukaku if we are to replace Vlahovic, although he is probably the most accomplished striker available on the market now.

These options mean we would not struggle to find another attacker to sign, even if Lukaku decides he will move to Saudi Arabia before we are ready.