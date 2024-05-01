Juventus will offload more players at the end of this season to save money for the club.

When Cristiano Giuntoli joined Juventus in the summer as their sporting director, his first task was to ensure that the team got rid of unwanted players to save money.

He accomplished this in the summer transfer window, with Juventus facing difficulties in adding new players to their squad.

In January, they were also not very active, signing only Carlos Alcaraz on loan from Southampton and Tiago Djalo from Lille.

While fans are expecting many new signings at the end of the season, the focus for the Old Lady might be on offloading players once again.

According to a report on Football Italia, Juventus is expected to offload at least four of their current players to save more money.

The first on the list is Paul Pogba, whom the club expects to release, saving his 8 million euros per season wages.

Juventus will also allow Alex Sandro to leave, saving 6 million euros per season.

Daniele Rugani and Arkadiusz Milik both earn 3.5 million euros each, and Juventus intends to offload them as well.

Juve FC Says

We have more players to offload, and this list contains players who haven’t been good enough for us to keep them in the group.