Juventus are reportedly keen to lock down Khephren Thuram with a new and improved contract to keep his Premier League suitors at bay.

The 24-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024, completing a €20 million transfer from OGC Nice.

While fellow new arrivals Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners failed to justify their hefty transfer fees, Thuram became one of the main protagonists at the club, forming a solid midfield partnership with Manuel Locatelli.

Therefore, Juventus are desperate to keep the second-generation star at Continassa for as long as possible.

Juventus determined to extend the contract of Khephren Thuram

In recent days, reports in Italy and England claimed that Liverpool are monitoring Thuram’s progress. Manchester United and Aston Villa have also been mentioned as admirers of the player.

So, according to Tuttosport, Juventus are planning to extend the midfielder’s contract and raise his salary to repel his suitors.

Thuram’s current deal is valid until 2029, so the aim is to push the deadline until June 2030. As for wages, the player currently earns a yearly net salary of €2.4 million, so Juventus intend to raise the figure to €3.8-€4 million.

The source adds that initial contacts have already taken place between the Bianconeri and the player’s entourage.

Juventus have been very busy on the renewal front since the start of February. They have already secured the signatures of Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie, and they’re simultaneously working on finding agreements with Dusan Vlahovic and Luciano Spalletti, who are both running on expiring contracts.

Juventus-Thuram talks could also involve Jeremie Boga

The Turin-based newspaper also notes that Thuram is represented by Meissa N’Diaye, who also acts as Jeremie Boga’s agent.

Therefore, the talks between the parties should also involve the Ivorian winger, who also joined Juventus from Nice.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan, but Juventus have been impressed with his early performances, after contributing with two goals and one assist in seven appearances off the bench.

Hence, the Bianconeri plan to exercise their option to buy Boga for €4.8 million.