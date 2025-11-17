Juventus are expecting to regain the services of both Lloyd Kelly and Juan Cabal ahead of Saturday’s contest against Fiorentina.

Since his arrival at the end of October, Luciano Spalletti has been operating with a depleted backline. Hence, the former Italy boss had to improvise by transforming Teun Koopmeiners into a left centre-back.

But luckily for the new Juventus boss, the situation is beginning to ease, with injured players gradually returning to the fold.

Lloyd Kelly to receive a call-up against Fiorentina

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Kelly is ready and raring to go. The Englishman has already returned to the training ground at Continassa on Monday, one day ahead of the rest of the squad, who are set to reconvene on Tuesday.

The former Bournemouth had played non-stop during Igor Tudor’s reign, but then suffered a muscle injury in the contest against Udinese when Massimo Brambilla was in charge as caretaker coach.

Lloyd Kelly (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, the 27-year-old missed Spalletti’s first three matches in charge against Cremonese, Sporting and Torino, but is now keen on recovering ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Fiorentina.

While he’s expected to be on the trip to Florence, it remains to be seen if Kelly will immediately make his return to the starting lineup.

Juan Cabal set for imminent return

The pink newspaper also delivered a promising update on Cabal, who should follow in Kelly’s footsteps in the coming days.

The Colombian made a triumphant return to action following a 10-month layoff, scoring the equaliser against Atalanta, but he picked up another injury a few days later in the Champions League contest against Villarreal.

Finally, the source reveals that Gleison Bremer will remain on the treatment table for another few weeks. The Brazilian had to undergo surgery after suffering a meniscus injury.