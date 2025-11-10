Juventus are anticipating the return of Lloyd Kelly and Juan Cabal, who should make themselves available during the international break.

Luciano Spalletti will be working with a decimated squad over the next two weeks, as 10 of his players have been called up for international duty. The list includes Italy duo Andrea Cambiaso and Manuel Locatelli, Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz and Canada’s Jonathan David.

But on the other hand, two defenders could return to the fold, giving the manager a boost ahead of the next encounter against Fiorentina.

Lloyd Kelly & Juan Cabal to rejoin Juventus training

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Spalletti handed the players who remained in Turin three extra days of rest to recharge their batteries before resuming training on Thursday.

Once the squad reconvenes, the pink newspaper expects Kelly and Cabal to be part of the squad.

Juan Cabal (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Englishman has been out with a hamstring problem in recent weeks. His last appearance was in the defeat to Lazio, which spelt the end of Igor Tudor’s reign at Juventus.

Hence, the former Newcastle man has yet to play for Spalletti. His absence prompted the manager to reinvent Teun Koopmeiners as a left centre-back.

Kelly & Cabal will boost Spalletti’s defensive options

As for Cabal, he managed to overcome a long layoff due to an ACL injury he suffered a year ago. He made a glorious return to action by scoring the equaliser against Atalanta off the bench, only to pick up a fresh injury a few days later against Villarreal.

Like Kelly, the Colombian has been struggling with a hamstring injury, only a more severe one.

With the two defenders back in the fold, Spalletti will finally have options at the back, even though Gleison Bremer’s absence remains heavily felt. The Brazilian won’t return to the fold until December.

It remains to be seen whether these changes will allow the manager to transition to a new system, perhaps switching to four at the back.