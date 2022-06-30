Juventus has agreed to loan 18-year-old forward Ange Chibozo to Ligue 2 side, Amiens.

The attacker has been a prominent feature in the club’s under-19 team and seemed to be making progress.

He has even been capped by the Benin senior national team, but it seems he would now continue his development away from the Allianz Stadium.

RMC, as reported by Football Italia, claims Juve has accepted a loan offer from the Ligue 2 side.

However, they have an option to sign him permanently, which becomes an obligation for €1m if certain objectives are met.

He had a fine season for the Juve under-19 side, scoring four times and providing two more assists in 8 UEFA Youth League matches.

Overall, he netted 20 times in 43 games for the club’s youth team. He will now hope he can build a senior career for himself in the French league.

Juve FC Says

Chibozo would struggle to break into the current Juve first team despite his fantastic season with the club’s youth team.

A move to another club will fast-track his bid to play more minutes of senior team football.

The attacker is taking a huge chance on himself, but he is still very young, and he should do well if he stays focused on developing his game while he is in France.