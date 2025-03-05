At the start of this season, Juventus brought in several players on loan to strengthen their squad and support Thiago Motta in implementing his tactical philosophy. The new manager required high-quality players to execute his playing style, but some of the existing squad members in Turin were not up to the required standard.

As a result, Juventus opted to overhaul a significant portion of the team, bringing in multiple loanees. These players are of considerable quality, making their acquisitions costly, with some deals including an option or obligation to sign them permanently.

With the season nearing its conclusion, the club must now decide whether to retain these loanees or let them depart.

Many of the players who arrived at the Allianz Stadium during the summer transfer window have performed well, making it likely that Juventus will seek to keep them.

Summer Loanees

Nicolas Gonzalez, on loan from Fiorentina, has shown promise and could still improve. While he has not been at his absolute best, his overall performances have been solid, warranting consideration for a permanent move.

Similarly, Pierre Kalulu has been outstanding and should undoubtedly remain at Juventus beyond this season. His contributions have been crucial, and he has proven himself as a key player for the team.

On the other hand, Francisco Conceição, despite being a clear attacking threat, has struggled to deliver enough goals and assists. However, given his young age and potential for development, Juventus may opt to retain him with the expectation of improvement.

January Loanees

Among the players who arrived in the winter transfer window, Randal Kolo Muani’s future should depend on his goalscoring form. If he can rediscover his finishing touch, he could be a valuable asset to the squad.

Renato Veiga, meanwhile, has performed well and is a player Juventus should consider keeping.

As for Lloyd Kelly, his future at the club will likely depend on squad depth and contractual obligations. If Juventus are not required to sign him permanently, they may not need his services once Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer return.

As reported, Juventus now face important decisions regarding their loanees, weighing their performances and potential contributions against financial considerations.