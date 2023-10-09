Since making the loan switch to Frosinone, Matias Soulé has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Serie A.

The 20-year-old joined Juventus in 2019 and rose through the club’s ranks. Last season, he was a part of Max Allegri’s senior squad but was left starving for playing time.

Therefore, the winger joined the Serie B champions on a temporary move, accompanied by his good friend Enzo Barrenechea in addition to Kaio Jorge.

But between the Bianconeri trio, it’s Soulé who has been earning the biggest plaudits. On Sunday, he produced another masterclass, leading the Canarini towards a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona.

The Argentine struck the post twice before nodding a header home. He also played a hand in Frosinone’s first goal.

In his post-match interview, Soulé named his compatriot Lionel Messi as his ultimate idol, along with Neymar and Eden Hazard.

“We give the maximum in every match. It’s always a final for us. We must continue on this path,” said the young winger in his interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“I thank the fans for their incredible support. I heard their chanting and it was beautiful. I hit the post twice and was eager to score.

“Obviously, I’m inspired by Messi. I love him because he is a fellow Argentinian. I also liked Hazard when he played at Chelsea and Neymar at Barça.

“I always try to dribble. Then, if I find enough space, I try to pick up my teammates with through balls.

“I feel very good at Frosinone. Before I came here, I spoke to the coach and the sporting director.

“We always try to play good football and move without giving reference points. I’m really happy. Without my teammates, I couldn’t have achieved anything.”