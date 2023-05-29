Juventus loanee booed off in his final appearance for Premier League club

Following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League, it appears that Weston McKennie will not be a wanted player at Juventus next season. McKennie joined Leeds on loan in January as the club sought reinforcements to help them avoid relegation.

Juventus had agreed on a transfer fee that Leeds could pay to make McKennie’s move permanent if they managed to remain in the top flight. However, Leeds’ relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season, and according to Football Italia, McKennie was booed off the pitch by the Leeds fans, indicating their disappointment with his contributions.

As a result, Juventus will now need to find a new destination for McKennie as manager Max Allegri has deemed him surplus to requirements. It seems that the American midfielder’s loan spell at Leeds did not make a positive enough impression to secure a permanent move to the English club, and Juventus will now seek an alternative future for him.

Juve FC Says

McKennie alone could not have saved Leeds and, sadly, they have been relegated from the English top flight again.

The midfielder is now facing a very uncertain future because we do not have space for him in the squad, as he has failed to adapt to the demands of Max Allegri.

Hopefully, another team will come forward to add him to their squad before the transfer window closes.