Juventus sent Luca Pellegrini on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer to help him gain regular playing time.

The left-back is one of the club’s emerging players and needs more experience to become the first choice at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus believed the loan move would help him improve, but the Germans could return him in January, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

They claim Pellegrini has not been as good as they expected him to be, so Frankfurt is now considering terminating his deal to send him back to Juve six months early.

They believe his fitness and tactical problems are not worth the trouble and he will be better off returning to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini has a good chance to show he is good enough to inherit the position of Alex Sandro and must take it.

The full-back will be gutted if his spell is cut short and he has to return to Serie A.

However, he could make the Germans change their minds by making the necessary adjustments.

If he cannot do well at a small club like Frankfurt, how will he do well in Juve?

It will be interesting to see if the Germans have finally decided to return him.