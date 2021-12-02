Juventus loanee could miss reunion with the Bianconeri through injury

Nicolo Rovella is one of Juventus’ finest loanees this season as he continues to thrive at Genoa.

The young midfielder has become an ever-present in the Genoa first team and their next game is against Juventus.

That fixture hands him the chance to show the Bianconeri what he would offer when he returns in the summer.

However, Calciomercato reports he is now likely to miss the fixture after picking up an injury.

He started Genoa’s 3-0 loss to AC Milan but asked to be replaced in the second half after suffering an injury.

The report says Genoa would know the extent of the damage he suffered by today, but it seems obvious that he would miss the match against the Bianconeri this weekend.

Juve FCS Says

Rovella has been in fine form this season and that fixture was one most of us looked forward to because of him.

Most Juventus fans still don’t exactly know why the club signed him and that would have been a good day to show them.

However, we wish him a quick recovery and hopefully, he hasn’t suffered a serious injury.

We need all three points from that fixture, and it would be helpful if more of their key players cannot make the match.