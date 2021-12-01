Juventus loanee could return to Turin as early as January

Last season, Gianluca Frabotta was one of the few pleasant surprises introduced by former manager Andrea Pirlo early in the season.

The young fullback was promoted by the Maestro at the start of the campaign to cover for Alex Sandro’s absence.

The 22-year-old put up some decent shifts at times, but his role in the squad dwindled following the return of the absentees.

This season, the Bianconeri opted to send the Italian on loan, as the fullback department became stacked following the returns of Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini.

Hellas Verona decided to pounce on the situation, but it all went wrong for the player after sustaining a calf injury.

Frabotta is yet to play a minute for the Gialloblu, and he’s not expected to return before the new year.

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira via TuttoJuve, Verona are searching the market for a new left-back, as they plan to send Frabotta back to Juventus as early as January.

Juve FC say

This scenario would be disappointing for the player who was hoping to continue his growth process under the guidance of Igor Tudor.

Moreover, Juventus don’t need another young and unproven fullback in their ranks to act as Sandro’s understudy.

The most important thing for the young man at the moment is to regain his fitness, and then the Bianconeri can work on a solution and perhaps find him a new club, that is if Verona truly intend on sending him back to Turin.