The Eintracht Frankfurt manager has praised Luca Pellegrini for how he has settled at the German club.

He joined them on loan after Filip Kostic sealed a transfer to Juventus, and we expect him to play regularly.

Considering that he played plenty of matches for the Bianconeri in the last campaign and we consider him an heir to Alex Sandro, it was a surprise the Bianconeri allowed him to leave.

We now expect him to show his qualities in German football, and his first few days with them have not been bad.

He hasn’t started a game yet, but their manager, Oliver Glasner, likes the attitude he has seen from the left-back.

The 47-year-old said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He confirmed the feelings we had when we thought of him, he is a dynamic and athletic player, as well as having a great self-esteem. He quickly integrated into the locker room because he immediately proved to be a very open boy to others.”

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini needed to leave Juve to get regular playing time, and he will be keen to enjoy that at Frankfurt.

One way to play your way into the manager’s thinking is to impress him with your attitude, and he seems to be doing a good job with that so far.

Hopefully, he would play a lot of matches and return to the Allianz Stadium as a much better player.