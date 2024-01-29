Young Juventus striker Kaio Jorge is slowly but surely coming into his own at Frosinone as portrayed by his most recent displays.

The Brazilian is one of three young Bianconeri stars currently plying their trade at the Stadio Benito Stripe, with the other two being Enzo Barrenechea and Matias Soulé.

While the latter has stolen the limelight more often than not at Frosinone this season, Kaio is gradually beginning to cement himself as an important figure at Eusebio Di Francesco’s court.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old scored the equalizer against Hellas Verona, earning the Canarini a valuable away point. Curiously, his fellow Juventus loanees also contributed to the goal, with Soulé delivering the corner kick and Barrenechea providing the assist with a header.

After the match, Kaio noted that he has now regained his confidence and desire to play.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult match but we had the right spirit,” said the Brazilian in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“We must learn from our mistakes to do even better in the next games.

“We had a great match against Cagliari [in the previous weekend], whereas today, we only had a good second half which we must build on.

“Now I feel good. I have more confidence and desire to play, I have to thank my physiotherapist.”

Kaio joined Juventus in the summer of 2021 but sustained a horrific injury in February 2022 while playing for the Next Gen which ruled him out of action for almost 18 months.

Frosinone have been gradually introducing him back into the fold, and has now become a regular feature in the starting lineup.

The striker has thus far contributed with three goals and an assist in 14 appearances in all competitions.