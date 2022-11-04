Denis Zakaria only joined Juventus in the last January transfer window from Borussia Monchengladbach, but the club offloaded him in the summer.

The Swiss midfielder is spending this season on loan at Chelsea in the Premier League and only recently debuted for the Premier League club.

He struggled to play for the Bianconeri at the start of this term and things haven’t been better at Stamford Bridge before his recent game for the Blues.

Speaking after making a Champions League appearance for them in midweek, he insists he left Juve because he wanted more playing time.

Zakaria said via Football Italia:

“The Chelsea fans are fantastic. I’m very excited, I’m very happy and it’s important for me to play a good game.

“I left Juventus to play and I waited for my chance. The coach said to play the way we did in training and I did my best.”

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is a fine player who simply didn’t fit into our system which is the only reason we sent him out to Chelsea.

The midfielder should do well in London if he is given enough chances to prove his worth by the Premier League side.

If he does well and they do not keep him, another suitor will take a chance on him next season.