Nicolo Rovella is set to finally join Juventus, one-and-half seasons after he signed for the Bianconeri.

Juve completed his transfer from Genoa at the start of last year, but they allowed him to remain with The Griffin until the end of this season so that he can continue his development.

He will finally return to the club, and he penned an open letter to the Genoa faithful, admitting that they have played an important role in his career.

He writes on his Instagram account: “As you know, for me, Genoa is everything. A family that I joined when I was just 13 and a child. Here I grew up, here I became a footballer. Here I matured as a man. Genoa is the team that I always watched as a child with my grandfather, it is a place that gives you a lot and never takes away.

“Genoa, for me, are dreams that come true. It is the training in Pegli, the North, the thrill of the debut in A. I owe everything to Genoa and I will never stop thanking him.”

He would now look to earn a place in the Juve squad for next season, but the competition is serious.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri also sent out Nicolo Fagioli on loan, while Fabio Miretti had chances to play for the club in the last matches of the season.

Although our midfield was a problem spot in the just-concluded campaign, Juve will still feel most of these youngsters are not experienced enough to play for them regularly.