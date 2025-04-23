Tiago Djaló’s recent disciplinary issues appear to have sealed his return to Juventus from FC Porto at the end of the season, if not earlier.

The defender was sent on loan to the Portuguese club after struggling for game time at the Allianz Stadium. During the initial stages of his loan, he enjoyed a promising run of form, which even earned him a senior cap for the Portugal national team. However, as the season progressed, his opportunities on the pitch began to diminish, and he found himself increasingly sidelined.

Despite this, Djaló seemed content with his situation and, rather than focusing on regaining his place in the squad, he began engaging in behaviour that contravened club expectations. Reports have emerged of him attending parties into the early hours, with one notable incident involving him and several Porto teammates reportedly celebrating until 7am.

Tiago Djalo signing for Juventus

According to Il Bianconero, disciplinary action has been taken by FC Porto, although Djaló, as the only loan player involved, has borne the brunt of the consequences. The club has now excluded him from the first-team group, and he has been made to train separately, under the supervision of a member of the coaching staff, starting from 7am today.

This latest incident has not only affected his standing at Porto but has also damaged his reputation in Turin. Juventus had hoped he would use his loan spell to gain valuable experience and return ready to compete for a place in the squad. However, his conduct has led both clubs to reconsider his future.

FC Porto is now evaluating whether to terminate his loan prematurely, and Juventus are reportedly no longer considering him as part of their plans for the Club World Cup. Djaló’s attitude during his time in Portugal has disappointed many at the club, and it may have long-term implications for his career with the Bianconeri.