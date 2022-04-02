Juventus loanee has admirers in the Italian capital

After emerging to the scene last season as a young starlet in Genoa, Nicolò Rovella attracted the interest of the big boys in Serie A.

However, Juventus reacted first and landed his services in January 2021 in a transfer worth 23 million euros (which ultimately caught the attention of the prosecutors in the capital gains investigation).

The Bianconeri left the youngster at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in order to gain some vital Serie A experience, but his 18-month loan will expire at the end of the campaign.

Therefore, the midfielder should join Max Allegri’s squad next summer… unless another club comes forwards with an interesting proposal.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio are closely monitoring Rovella’s progress, and their manager Maurizio Sarri admires the young man’s talent.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri would want to protect their investment, and thus won’t accept an offer lower than 20 millions.

For their part, the Biancocelesti do not intend to splash such a hefty figure on a raw talent. Hence, an initial loan arrangement would probably be the only viable option for the transfer to go through.

Juve FC say

Even though Rovella is undoubtedly a talented player, one would wonder if he’ll be able to find enough space at Juventus next season.

The Bianconeri already have a host of more established players at Allegri’s disposal, and will try to bolster their squad with additional names.

Moreover, the club has other young midfielders in its ranks who will be competing for a spot with the first team (the likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Fagioli and Filippo Ranocchia).