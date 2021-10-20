Juventus loanee has been so impressive he could get a senior Italy call-up soon

Nicolò Rovella is making significant progress at Genoa where he is on loan from Juventus and the midfielder is now close to a call-up to the Italy national team.

Juve signed him from Genoa at the start of this year, having spotted his talent, but they allowed him to remain with them until the end of this season.

He has continued developing well and Calciomercato reports that he is now catching the attention of the Italian national team managers.

The youngster has started this season as one of the first names on the team sheet at Genoa and has played 8 league games for them so far.

He is making it hard for the manager to drop him, having also provided 3 assists in those games.

He currently has four assists from nine competitive games for The Griffin, and the report says Roberto Mancini is now paying close attention to him.

Mancini has shown the eagerness to give chances to youngsters who impress around Serie A.

The report says Rovella is now being considered for a call-up to the national team and the midfielder could get it soon enough.

Juve would be delighted with this development and he could become a ready-made replacement for the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey from next season.