Juventus loanee has flopped and will return to the club

Juventus has several players out on loan, and the club inserted an option to buy in some of their temporary deals.

The players who have this option in their loan departures are mostly individuals the club wishes to offload.

However, their departure from the club will depend on how they perform, and one player has missed his chance to permanently leave the Allianz Stadium.

Tutto Sport, as reported by Calciomercato, claims Marko Pjaca will return to Juventus in the summer after his loan spell at Torino.

He joined them in the summer on loan for the rest of this season with an option to sign him permanently.

However, the 26-year-old Croatian hasn’t done well enough to impress Il Toro, and they will not take up the option.

This means Juve will now have to find a new home for him when he returns because he is not in the plans of Max Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Juve will be stuck with so many unwanted players in the summer, with Aaron Ramsey potentially also returning to the club from his loan spell at Rangers.

The Welsh midfielder and Pjaca represent some of the bad recruitments we have done in the past and we have to guard against that now.

As we add new men to Allegri’s squad, we need to sign players that will improve the team and make instant contributions to our causes.