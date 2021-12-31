Juventus loanee is impressing and could join his temporary club for 6m euros

Juventus could be set for a financial windfall at the end of this season, with Marko Pjaca expected to leave the club for Torino on a permanent transfer.

The Croatian winger is spending this season on loan at Juve’s neighbours, who have the option of making the move permanent for 6m euros.

His fine form has impressed them even though he has struggled with injuries in some parts of the campaign.

Calciomercato says they are now likely to add him to their squad permanently.

The winger doesn’t have a future at Juve, and the Bianconeri would be more than happy to accept their offer.

Juve FC Says

Next summer would be an important transfer window for Juve as we look to add more players to Max Allegri’s squad.

One way to raise funds to sign our targets would be to offload some deadwood from the current group.

Pjaca’s 6m euros would help and when we add the fees gotten from selling the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur into the mix, we would have released enough funds to add some good free agents to the squad.

Juve might have to accept small or no fees to offload Ramsey, but the likes of Arthur and Adrien Rabiot should fetch some good transfer fees.