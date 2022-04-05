Juventus loanee is one of two Italians among the top 100 youngsters this season

Nicolo Rovella has been recognised for his fine performances this season after being named among the 100 best youngsters in Europe.

The midfielder joined Juventus from Genoa but he was sent back on loan to The Griffin where he has continued to enjoy enough game time.

He would be free to return to the Allianz Stadium at the end of this campaign and he will join the Bianconeri as a much-improved player.

CIES ranked the best under21 players in Europe in this campaign and the Juve player was ranked 47th out of 100.

He is one of two Italian youngsters that made the rankings with Empoli’s impressive defender, Mattia Viti, the other name on the list.

But he is not the only Juve youngster on the list with Radu Dragusin, currently on loan at Salernitana, ranked 38th overall in the table.

Juve FC Says

This recognition proves it was a smart move to allow Rovella to remain on loan at Genoa after signing him.

This is because the midfielder will probably be playing for our youth team now if he had moved to Turin immediately because there is no space in the current senior team to develop a player.

When he returns in the summer, Max Allegri will decide if he is good enough to play for his team or they could send him out on another loan deal to get more playing time.