Juventus loanee Koni De Winter reveals the toughest Serie A strikers to mark

In the last few years, Juventus Next Gen has been producing a plethora of young talent worthy of an opportunity at the senior squad. Last season, Koni De Winter had a crack at first team football and even featured for Max Allegri’s side in the Champions League.

The young defender is currently sharpening his tools while on loan at Empoli as he continues to impress. While the Belgian seems to be enjoying his time in Tuscany, his main objective remains carving a spot for himself at his parent club.

“My experience at Empoli is proceeding in the best possible way,” said the centre-back in an interview with TuttoJuve.

“I have a good feeling with my teammates and the country is very beautiful. It’s also nearby Florence, which is rich in history and art, and many other cities to visit. I really feel very comfortable here.

“It’s a team that works well with young people, there are more opportunities to play here than at Juventus.”

De Winter also revealed who are the toughest strikers to mark in Serie A, naming his Juventus teammate Dusan Vlahovic alongside Milan duo Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao.

“Giroud, Leao and Vlahović. They’ve been the ones who have put me in the most trouble at the start of the season. They’re really very strong and unpredictable.”

The young Belgian joined Juventus in 2018 as a teenager, and swiftly rose through the club’s ranks.