Juventus loanee Kulusevski puts Man City to the sword

Juventus allowed Dejan Kulusevski to join Tottenham Hotspur on an 18-month loan spell in January, and he made a statement against the Premier League champions Manchester City today.

The Swedish international opened the scoring away to City after just four minutes of play, combining perfectly with Heung Min Son to punish the home side with a devastating counter-attack.

After the north Londoners were pegged back level, Spurs took the lead once again, with Son the creator again, this time teeing up Harry Kane in the box to fire home into the roof of the net.

They then looked to have gained a two-goal cushion when Kulusevski teed up Kane to score his second, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside, before appearing to lose their grip on the game in injury time when VAR awarded the hosts a late penalty for handball, which they duly converted.

Antonio Conte’s side were not done however, as once again Kulusevski was found in the final third, and this time he floated the ball into the area for Kane to nip in front of the defender to head it home in the 95th minute, and seal the victory.

The Juve loanee no doubt made a name for himself in the PL with his performance, and makes his future more certain to be in England with every performance, while his outings in Serie A had failed to impress since joining from Atalanta.

Patrick