Matias Soule, the promising Juventus youngster currently on loan at Frosinone, is enjoying a successful spell, and recent statistics highlight his dribbling prowess. Despite his limited playing time at Juventus for the current campaign, Soule is making a significant impact during his loan spell at Frosinone.

According to Kickest Italia, Soule leads the Serie A charts for completed dribbles this season, with an impressive average of 4.2 dribbles per 90 minutes. This places him ahead of his competitors, including Lazar Samardzic, who has averaged 3.2 dribbles per 90 minutes.

Soule’s ability to excel in dribbling showcases his talent and potential, and Juventus likely made a wise decision by sending him out on loan to Frosinone to gain valuable playing experience. His development could bode well for his future at the Bianconeri and in professional football.

Juve FC Says

Soule is showing his immense potential; we love seeing it as one of our own. We will need him in the future if he develops to meet his full potential.

However, we could also cash in on him if there is still no space for him to play for the club regularly.