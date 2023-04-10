At the end of the season, most observers expect Denis Zakaria to make his return to Juventus, with Chelsea waiving their option to buy him outright.

The Swiss made the switch from Turin to West London on the summer transfer market’s deadline day. However the chaotic situation at Stamford Bridge this season has hardly helped his case.

The 26-year-old has only made 10 appearances in all competitions, mostly coming from the bench.

But according to Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, Zakaria has attracted the interest of Galatasaray who will be looking to pounce on the situation to secure the player’s signature come summer.

The Turkish club has already lured Nicolò Zaniolo to Istanbul in a surprising winter transfer, and will be hoping to snatch yet another Serie A wantaway in the next months.

Zakaria joined Juventus in January 2022 for around 10 million euros. The Bianconeri were able to negotiate a bargain price as his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach was expiring at the time.

Juve FC say

To be fair, the Switzerland international didn’t get his full chance in Turin. He only spent four months of the 2021/22 campaign at Continassa and didn’t have the benefit of a pre-season. His short spell was also interrupted by an injury.

Now if Juventus were to receive a lucrative offer, selling Zakaria would be the smart move. Otherwise, the club may grant him another opportunity instead of selling him at a cut price.