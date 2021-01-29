Juventus loanee not interested in swift Serie A return

Despite struggling for playing time at Rennes, Daniele Rugani isn’t looking to make a quick return to Serie A.

The defender moved on loan to Rennes at the start of this campaign after it became clear that he would struggle to play at Juventus.

He has also not found playing time in the Ligue 1 side, and there have been talks of him returning to Italy.

He has interest from the likes of Lazio and Parma, however, Telefoot via Calciomercato says that the defender is not interested in making a return to Italy.

It says that although the first half of the season didn’t go to plan for him, he intends to remain at Rennes for the second half of the campaign.

Rugani has been itching to prove to Juve that he has the quality to play for their first team.

The defender will not like how things have turned out for him in France. However, he has the time to turn it around, and the next six months would be important ones for him.

He might struggle to get a first-team place when he returns to Juve in the summer, but if he has a fine season, then he can be confident of earning a move to another top side.