Juventus loanee opens up on past heart issues

Since the start of the season, Nicolò Fagioli has proven to be one of the main stars of the Serie B season.

The young Italian couldn’t find space within Max Allegri’s squad this campaign, so Juventus opted to loan him out to Cremonese.

The midfielder has impressed observers with some sublime displays while leading his club’s charge towards promotion. They currently sit second in the standings with only goal difference separating them from Lecce.

Fagioli has thus far contributed in three goals and six assists in 25 Serie B appearances.

However, there was a time when the Italian endured some heart issues that made him fear for the worst.

In 2019, the youngster had to miss months of action after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat.

The Juventus loanee opened up on his experience in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“It was a problem that I had had for years. I often suffered from dizziness after a game or a training session,” revealed the young Italian player.

“Then we discovered the problem. Until the surgery I was afraid of not being able to play anymore,” he added.

“But things improved afterwards. I was out for three months and I was only sorry to have missed a Spal-Juventus match in which so many young players played,” concluded the midfielder.