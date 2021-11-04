Juventus loanee out for eight weeks following Achilles tendon surgery

Last weekend, Hellas Verona put on a spectacular performance en route towards a deserved 2-1 victory over an under-par Juventus side.

Giovanni Simeone’s brace was enough to seal all three points for Igor Tudor’s men. However, Gianluca Frabotta was nowhere to be seen.

The young fullback was one of the surprising names that featured for Andrea Pirlo’s team last season (especially at the early stages).

However, the 22-year-old was sent on loan to Verona in the summer, but a recurring injury problem has thus far prevented him from making his debut.

According to Football Italia, Frabotta underwent an operation in the Achilles tendon to fix this issue once and for all.

The medical procedure was thankfully successful, and the Italian is expected to miss eight additional weeks as he recovers from the operation.

The left-back is currently on loan at Verona with an option to buy, but Juventus have retained a counter-option that allows them to buy him back in the future.

Last season, Frabotta had his ups and downs which can only be expected from a player who lacked Serie A experience.

At this point of his career, the Italian is yet to showcase the type of talent that warrants him a spot at a club like Juventus.

Nevertheless, an ambitious midtable club like Verona could be the idea atmosphere for his growth, especially following the arrival of a manager who knows him well.

We can only hope that he manages to put his injury woes behind him and start earning minutes on the pitch by January.